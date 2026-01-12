1/12/26: Clear Skies and Cooling to 41.9°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48.4°F after starting at a low of 23.4°F. The conditions remained primarily clear throughout the day with winds not exceeding 5.5 mph. Tonight, we expect the sky to continue to be clear with an anticipated low of 33.1°F and wind speeds potentially reaching up to 5.3 mph.

Looking forward to tomorrow, the forecast suggests conditions similar to today, with clear skies continuing. Residents can expect another day of good visibility and dry weather.

Today's Details

High
48°F
Low
23°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 48°F 23°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 58°F 32°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 31°F 21°F Clear sky
Friday 44°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 42°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours

