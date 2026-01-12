1/12/26: Clear Skies and Cooling to 41.9°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48.4°F after starting at a low of 23.4°F. The conditions remained primarily clear throughout the day with winds not exceeding 5.5 mph. Tonight, we expect the sky to continue to be clear with an anticipated low of 33.1°F and wind speeds potentially reaching up to 5.3 mph.

Looking forward to tomorrow, the forecast suggests conditions similar to today, with clear skies continuing. Residents can expect another day of good visibility and dry weather.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 23°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 48°F 23°F Mainly clear Tuesday 58°F 32°F Mainly clear Wednesday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 31°F 21°F Clear sky Friday 44°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 42°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: slight

