1/12/26: Clear Skies and Cooling to 41.9°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48.4°F after starting at a low of 23.4°F. The conditions remained primarily clear throughout the day with winds not exceeding 5.5 mph. Tonight, we expect the sky to continue to be clear with an anticipated low of 33.1°F and wind speeds potentially reaching up to 5.3 mph.
Looking forward to tomorrow, the forecast suggests conditions similar to today, with clear skies continuing. Residents can expect another day of good visibility and dry weather.
Today's Details
High
48°F
Low
23°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:53pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|48°F
|23°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|58°F
|32°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|47°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|31°F
|21°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|44°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|42°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|28°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
