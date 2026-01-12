1/12/26: Clear Skies and Cold Morning at 23.9°F in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 23.9°F. Winds are light at 2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.
Today, residents can expect to see a high of 46.4°F alongside a mainly clear sky, consistent with the current clear conditions. The temperature earlier dropped to a low of 23.5°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly but will remain modest at up to 7 mph. No precipitation is anticipated throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear conditions will persist, with the temperature forecasted to drop to a low of 32.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds reaching up to 5.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County today into tonight will be characterized by clear skies and stable, mild temperatures, ensuring a calm and dry weather period.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|46°F
|24°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|58°F
|32°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|44°F
|24°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|31°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|41°F
|21°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|35°F
|19°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|30°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
