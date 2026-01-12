1/12/26: Clear Skies and Cold Morning at 23.9°F in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 23.9°F. Winds are light at 2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today, residents can expect to see a high of 46.4°F alongside a mainly clear sky, consistent with the current clear conditions. The temperature earlier dropped to a low of 23.5°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly but will remain modest at up to 7 mph. No precipitation is anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions will persist, with the temperature forecasted to drop to a low of 32.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds reaching up to 5.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County today into tonight will be characterized by clear skies and stable, mild temperatures, ensuring a calm and dry weather period.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 24°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 46°F 24°F Mainly clear Tuesday 58°F 32°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 44°F 24°F Rain: slight Thursday 31°F 20°F Overcast Friday 41°F 21°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 35°F 19°F Drizzle: light Sunday 30°F 15°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email