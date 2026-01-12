1/12/26: Clear Skies and a High Near 47 in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with the temperature at 46.2°F and winds from the north at 5.7 mph. Precipitation is currently at zero inches.

Today’s weather has reached a high of 46.8°F with a low early this morning of 23.4°F. Winds have peaked up to 6.6 mph. The skies have remained clear throughout the day, and no precipitation has been recorded. The forecast continues to show zero percent chance of precipitation with total precipitation remaining at zero inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to stay clear with the low temperature forecasted to be around 32.5°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 5.6 mph from the north. The clear skies will persist throughout the night, maintaining a dry and chilly atmosphere.

No weather advisories or warnings are in effect at this time. Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 23°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 47°F 23°F Mainly clear Tuesday 57°F 32°F Clear sky Wednesday 45°F 25°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 31°F 21°F Clear sky Friday 44°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 42°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: slight

