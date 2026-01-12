1/12/26: Clear Skies and a High Near 47 in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with the temperature at 46.2°F and winds from the north at 5.7 mph. Precipitation is currently at zero inches.

Today’s weather has reached a high of 46.8°F with a low early this morning of 23.4°F. Winds have peaked up to 6.6 mph. The skies have remained clear throughout the day, and no precipitation has been recorded. The forecast continues to show zero percent chance of precipitation with total precipitation remaining at zero inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to stay clear with the low temperature forecasted to be around 32.5°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 5.6 mph from the north. The clear skies will persist throughout the night, maintaining a dry and chilly atmosphere.

No weather advisories or warnings are in effect at this time. Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
23°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 47°F 23°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 57°F 32°F Clear sky
Wednesday 45°F 25°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 31°F 21°F Clear sky
Friday 44°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 42°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 28°F 16°F Snow fall: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here