1/12/26: Clear Night in Williamson County with a Low Near 33°

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 34°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 48.4°F and dipped to a low of 23.4°F. Conditions remained mainly clear throughout the day with very light winds peaking at 5.2 mph. There was no precipitation, aligning with the zero percent chance forecasted.

Moving into tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with a forecasted low of 32.9°F. Winds are expected to remain light, reaching up to 4.4 mph, and the chances of precipitation will stay at zero percent.

This clear and calm pattern is consistent with typical seasonal weather for Williamson County and is expected to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
48°F
Low
23°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 48°F 23°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 58°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 32°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 47°F 24°F Overcast
Saturday 41°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 25°F 17°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

