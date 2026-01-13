1/12/26: Clear Night in Williamson County with a Low Near 33°

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 34°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 48.4°F and dipped to a low of 23.4°F. Conditions remained mainly clear throughout the day with very light winds peaking at 5.2 mph. There was no precipitation, aligning with the zero percent chance forecasted.

Moving into tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with a forecasted low of 32.9°F. Winds are expected to remain light, reaching up to 4.4 mph, and the chances of precipitation will stay at zero percent.

This clear and calm pattern is consistent with typical seasonal weather for Williamson County and is expected to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 23°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 48°F 23°F Mainly clear Tuesday 58°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 32°F 23°F Overcast Friday 47°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 41°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 25°F 17°F Overcast

