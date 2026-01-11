1/11/26: Clear Skies Continue, Temps Near 38 Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.6°F. The wind is blowing at 12.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 38.1°F with a low of 30.2°F. Winds reached up to 14.8 mph under mainly clear skies. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of any remains at 0% for the rest of the day.

Tonight, the sky will continue to be clear with an expected low of 30.2°F. The wind will decrease significantly to around 5 mph, maintaining dry conditions with no precipitation expected.

These conditions represent typical seasonal weather for Williamson County, conducive to outdoor activities given the clear skies and manageable wind speeds. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the clear night sky for any planned evening activities.

Today's Details High 38°F Low 30°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 38°F 30°F Mainly clear Monday 45°F 30°F Clear sky Tuesday 53°F 32°F Clear sky Wednesday 43°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: slight Friday 38°F 18°F Overcast Saturday 39°F 26°F Snow fall: slight

