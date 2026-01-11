1/11/26: Clear Skies Continue, Temps Near 38 Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.6°F. The wind is blowing at 12.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 38.1°F with a low of 30.2°F. Winds reached up to 14.8 mph under mainly clear skies. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of any remains at 0% for the rest of the day.

Tonight, the sky will continue to be clear with an expected low of 30.2°F. The wind will decrease significantly to around 5 mph, maintaining dry conditions with no precipitation expected.

These conditions represent typical seasonal weather for Williamson County, conducive to outdoor activities given the clear skies and manageable wind speeds. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the clear night sky for any planned evening activities.

Today's Details

High
38°F
Low
30°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 38°F 30°F Mainly clear
Monday 45°F 30°F Clear sky
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Clear sky
Wednesday 43°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: slight
Friday 38°F 18°F Overcast
Saturday 39°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours

