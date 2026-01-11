1/11/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 34.5°F in Williamson County This Evening

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today saw a high of 39°F under mainly clear skies, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.8 mph. The evening will continue to be clear as temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 30°F tonight. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.2 mph.

Moving into the night, the clear conditions will persist, providing an unobstructed view of the stars for stargazers, and ensuring a chilly but pleasant evening for those outdoors. No precipitation is expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the area.

Residents should prepare for a cold night, considering the low temperatures, and take necessary precautions such as wearing appropriate outdoor attire and utilizing home heating safely.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
30°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 39°F 30°F Mainly clear
Monday 46°F 30°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Clear sky
Wednesday 43°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: slight
Friday 38°F 18°F Overcast
Saturday 39°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours

