1/11/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 34.5°F in Williamson County This Evening

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today saw a high of 39°F under mainly clear skies, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.8 mph. The evening will continue to be clear as temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 30°F tonight. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.2 mph.

Moving into the night, the clear conditions will persist, providing an unobstructed view of the stars for stargazers, and ensuring a chilly but pleasant evening for those outdoors. No precipitation is expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the area.

Residents should prepare for a cold night, considering the low temperatures, and take necessary precautions such as wearing appropriate outdoor attire and utilizing home heating safely.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 30°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 39°F 30°F Mainly clear Monday 46°F 30°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 53°F 32°F Clear sky Wednesday 43°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: slight Friday 38°F 18°F Overcast Saturday 39°F 26°F Snow fall: slight

