1/11/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 34.5°F in Williamson County This Evening

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today saw a high of 39°F under mainly clear skies, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.8 mph. The evening will continue to be clear as temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 30°F tonight. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.2 mph.
Moving into the night, the clear conditions will persist, providing an unobstructed view of the stars for stargazers, and ensuring a chilly but pleasant evening for those outdoors. No precipitation is expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the area.
Residents should prepare for a cold night, considering the low temperatures, and take necessary precautions such as wearing appropriate outdoor attire and utilizing home heating safely.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|39°F
|30°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|46°F
|30°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|53°F
|32°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|43°F
|26°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Thursday
|28°F
|19°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Friday
|38°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|39°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter