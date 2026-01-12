1/11/26: Clear and Cold Night Ahead in Williamson County with Lows at 30

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 30.2°F. The wind is light at 2.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 39°F and a low of 30°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.8 mph. The day maintained clear skies and there was no chance of precipitation, aligning with the zero inches of precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the night, the forecast suggests that temperatures will maintain at around 30°F. Winds are expected to stay mild, not exceeding 3.7 mph, under a continuously clear sky. There are no weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
30°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 39°F 30°F Mainly clear
Monday 48°F 30°F Clear sky
Tuesday 58°F 32°F Clear sky
Wednesday 44°F 25°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Friday 40°F 18°F Fog
Saturday 35°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours

