1/10/26: Overnight Moderate Drizzle and 57°F in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, current weather conditions include a temperature of 57°F with a light breeze moving at 2.8 mph and a moderate drizzle contributing to an overnight precipitation accumulation of 0.01 inches.
Today’s weather forecast anticipates a high of 61.3°F with the possibility of wind speeds reaching up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 80%, with total expected rainfall near 0.22 inches throughout the day, maintaining conditions for moderate drizzle.
Tonight, temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 37.8°F. The wind will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.2 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation tonight drops to 0%, marking a clear shift from the day’s damp conditions.
Residents and commuters are encouraged to prepare for the cooler, damp day ahead and to enjoy a drier evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|61°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|37°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|29°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|24°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Thursday
|30°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|43°F
|22°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
