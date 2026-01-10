1/10/26: Overnight Moderate Drizzle and 57°F in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, current weather conditions include a temperature of 57°F with a light breeze moving at 2.8 mph and a moderate drizzle contributing to an overnight precipitation accumulation of 0.01 inches.

Today’s weather forecast anticipates a high of 61.3°F with the possibility of wind speeds reaching up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 80%, with total expected rainfall near 0.22 inches throughout the day, maintaining conditions for moderate drizzle.

Tonight, temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 37.8°F. The wind will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.2 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation tonight drops to 0%, marking a clear shift from the day’s damp conditions.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to prepare for the cooler, damp day ahead and to enjoy a drier evening.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 38°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 80% chance · 0.22 in Now 57°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 61°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 37°F 31°F Overcast Monday 47°F 29°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 24°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 30°F 20°F Overcast Friday 43°F 22°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

