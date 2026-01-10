1/10/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 47.5 After Drizzly Day

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 47.5°F with overcast skies and winds blowing at 11.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 59.2°F and dipped to a low of 37.4°F. The day featured dense drizzle, yet total precipitation summed up to just 0.15 inches despite a high precipitation chance of 77%. Winds reached speeds up to 13 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain largely unchanged with overcast conditions continuing. The temperature will again reach down to about 37.4°F, and the wind will slightly decrease, gusting up to 12.2 mph. There is a negligible chance of precipitation, marked at just 1%.

Residents should expect a quiet and dry evening with mild winds and stable temperatures under persistent cloudy skies.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 37°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 77% chance · 0.15 in Now 47°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 37°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 37°F 31°F Overcast Monday 48°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 24°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow showers: slight Friday 37°F 19°F Overcast

