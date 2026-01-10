1/10/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 47.5 After Drizzly Day

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 47.5°F with overcast skies and winds blowing at 11.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 59.2°F and dipped to a low of 37.4°F. The day featured dense drizzle, yet total precipitation summed up to just 0.15 inches despite a high precipitation chance of 77%. Winds reached speeds up to 13 mph.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain largely unchanged with overcast conditions continuing. The temperature will again reach down to about 37.4°F, and the wind will slightly decrease, gusting up to 12.2 mph. There is a negligible chance of precipitation, marked at just 1%.

Residents should expect a quiet and dry evening with mild winds and stable temperatures under persistent cloudy skies.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
37°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
77% chance · 0.15 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 59°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 37°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 24°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow showers: slight
Friday 37°F 19°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here