1/10/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 47.5 After Drizzly Day

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 47.5°F with overcast skies and winds blowing at 11.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 59.2°F and dipped to a low of 37.4°F. The day featured dense drizzle, yet total precipitation summed up to just 0.15 inches despite a high precipitation chance of 77%. Winds reached speeds up to 13 mph.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain largely unchanged with overcast conditions continuing. The temperature will again reach down to about 37.4°F, and the wind will slightly decrease, gusting up to 12.2 mph. There is a negligible chance of precipitation, marked at just 1%.
Residents should expect a quiet and dry evening with mild winds and stable temperatures under persistent cloudy skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|59°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|37°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|53°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|24°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Thursday
|27°F
|20°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Friday
|37°F
|19°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
