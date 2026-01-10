1/10/26: Overcast and Cool at 54.5°F, Winds Up to 13.5 mph, Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 54.5°F with overcast skies, and winds are blowing at 13.5 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment. The weather conditions have remained consistently cool and breezy throughout the area.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 59.2°F with the chance of dense drizzle later, as the precipitation probability stands at 77%. A total of 0.16 inches of rain is anticipated, despite the current dry conditions. Winds may gust up to 13.4 mph. Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 37°F. The sky will remain overcast, but no precipitation is expected, and winds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.4 mph.

Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and potential drizzle during the late hours of today. Ensure to dress appropriately and consider indoor activities as outdoor conditions might be damp and chilly.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
37°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
77% chance · 0.16 in
Now
55°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 59°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 36°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 29°F Clear sky
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 24°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow showers: slight
Friday 37°F 19°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

