1/10/26: Overcast and Cool at 54.5°F, Winds Up to 13.5 mph, Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 54.5°F with overcast skies, and winds are blowing at 13.5 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment. The weather conditions have remained consistently cool and breezy throughout the area.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 59.2°F with the chance of dense drizzle later, as the precipitation probability stands at 77%. A total of 0.16 inches of rain is anticipated, despite the current dry conditions. Winds may gust up to 13.4 mph. Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 37°F. The sky will remain overcast, but no precipitation is expected, and winds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.4 mph.

Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and potential drizzle during the late hours of today. Ensure to dress appropriately and consider indoor activities as outdoor conditions might be damp and chilly.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 37°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 77% chance · 0.16 in Now 55°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 37°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 36°F 31°F Overcast Monday 48°F 29°F Clear sky Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 24°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow showers: slight Friday 37°F 19°F Overcast

