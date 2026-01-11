1/10/26: Clear Skies with Evening Chill at 41°F, Day’s High Reached 59.2°F

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature stands at 41°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze moving at 5.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the county saw a high temperature of 59.2°F and a low of 38.8°F. The day featured dense drizzle despite a precipitation chance of 77%, with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. However, the total precipitation measured only 0.15 inches.
Looking ahead, the forecast for tonight predicts overcast skies with a low of 38.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Today's Details
High
59°F
Low
39°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
77% chance · 0.15 in
Now
41°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:52pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|59°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|38°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|31°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|40°F
|21°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
