1/10/26: Clear Skies with Evening Chill at 41°F, Day’s High Reached 59.2°F

By
Source Staff
-

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature stands at 41°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze moving at 5.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the county saw a high temperature of 59.2°F and a low of 38.8°F. The day featured dense drizzle despite a precipitation chance of 77%, with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. However, the total precipitation measured only 0.15 inches.

Looking ahead, the forecast for tonight predicts overcast skies with a low of 38.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
39°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
77% chance · 0.15 in
Now
41°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 38°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Rain: slight
Thursday 31°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 40°F 21°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here