1/10/26: Clear Skies with Evening Chill at 41°F, Day’s High Reached 59.2°F

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature stands at 41°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze moving at 5.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the county saw a high temperature of 59.2°F and a low of 38.8°F. The day featured dense drizzle despite a precipitation chance of 77%, with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. However, the total precipitation measured only 0.15 inches.

Looking ahead, the forecast for tonight predicts overcast skies with a low of 38.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 39°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 77% chance · 0.15 in Now 41°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 38°F 31°F Overcast Monday 45°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 54°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Rain: slight Thursday 31°F 22°F Overcast Friday 40°F 21°F Overcast

