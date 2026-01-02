1/1/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Cooling to 43°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 42.8°F and light winds at 2.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded. The conditions are mild and clear for those enjoying New Year’s evening celebrations outdoors.

Earlier today, the high reached 58.8°F under overcast skies, while the low was a chilly 31.1°F. Winds throughout the day maintained a gentle pace of up to 7 mph. The forecast showed no chance of precipitation, which held true, making for dry New Year’s Day festivities.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear further with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 40.8°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 5.7 mph. The absence of precipitation continues into the night, ideal for any late-night outdoor gatherings or events welcoming the new year.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can enjoy a calm and clear New Year’s night, with favorable weather conditions for any outdoor celebrations or activities planned.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 59°F 31°F Overcast Friday 60°F 39°F Rain: slight Saturday 50°F 37°F Rain: moderate Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 55°F Overcast

