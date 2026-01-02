1/1/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Cooling to 43°F

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Jim Wood

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 42.8°F and light winds at 2.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded. The conditions are mild and clear for those enjoying New Year’s evening celebrations outdoors.

Earlier today, the high reached 58.8°F under overcast skies, while the low was a chilly 31.1°F. Winds throughout the day maintained a gentle pace of up to 7 mph. The forecast showed no chance of precipitation, which held true, making for dry New Year’s Day festivities.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear further with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 40.8°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 5.7 mph. The absence of precipitation continues into the night, ideal for any late-night outdoor gatherings or events welcoming the new year.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can enjoy a calm and clear New Year’s night, with favorable weather conditions for any outdoor celebrations or activities planned.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
31°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 59°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 60°F 39°F Rain: slight
Saturday 50°F 37°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 55°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here