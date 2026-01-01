1/1/26: Clear Skies in Williamson County, Highs Near 58, Cool Evening Ahead

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 55.9°F and a wind speed of 6.8 mph from the northwest. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 57.9°F, following a morning low of 31.1°F. The wind has consistently blown at a rate of up to 6.8 mph today and no precipitation is anticipated as the skies will remain overcast for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with the temperature set to drop to a low of 39.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease compared to daytime conditions, maintaining speeds up to 5.9 mph. As with today, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors should enjoy calm and pleasant weather conditions without the need for weather-related precautions.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 58°F 31°F Overcast Friday 55°F 38°F Drizzle: light Saturday 50°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast Monday 55°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

