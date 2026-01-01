1/1/26: Clear Skies Continue, Chilly Start at 33°F, Warms to 57°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are light at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to reach 57.4°F with overcast skies later in the day, while wind speeds may increase to 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no significant precipitation expected. Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 39.2°F with continued overcast conditions and light winds up to 5.6 mph.

For those participating in outdoor New Year’s Day celebrations, the weather will be chilly but clear during the morning and early afternoon, becoming more overcast as the day progresses. While outdoor activities are feasible, attendees should dress warmly and consider the cooler temperatures in their plans.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
32°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 57°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 35°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 56°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

