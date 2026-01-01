1/1/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 52°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 58.8°F and dropped to a low of 31.1°F. The day was marked by overcast skies at times, though the cloud cover has since cleared. Winds reached up to 7 mph.

Tonight, the clear sky is expected to continue, with a forecast low of 40.8°F. Wind speeds will remain moderate, potentially reaching up to 6.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents can anticipate pleasant and dry conditions to persist into the evening and throughout the night, conducive for outdoor evening plans.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 59°F 31°F Overcast Friday 55°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 50°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast Monday 55°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 54°F Overcast

