1/1/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 52°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 58.8°F and dropped to a low of 31.1°F. The day was marked by overcast skies at times, though the cloud cover has since cleared. Winds reached up to 7 mph.
Tonight, the clear sky is expected to continue, with a forecast low of 40.8°F. Wind speeds will remain moderate, potentially reaching up to 6.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents can anticipate pleasant and dry conditions to persist into the evening and throughout the night, conducive for outdoor evening plans.
Today's Details
High
59°F
Low
31°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|59°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|50°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
