November 21, 2023 – In the early morning of November 12th, an unidentified person entered Hilltown Laundry and pried open a coin machine where approximately $1000 in coins were taken.

The person was a passenger in a newer model gray Nissan SUV.

If you can identify this person or have information, please get in touch with Detective Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: MNPD